Best Squad Competition: Sgt. Aidan Serra, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 13

FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Aidan Serra, who hails from Hartford, Conn., is a Target Digital Network Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
Day three of the BSC began with a 12-mile ruck march, for time.
