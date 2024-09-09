Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT

    USS BOXER, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Magin, a fire team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, performs flutter kicks during a physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula Sept. 11, 2024. The training was held for noncommissioned officers assigned to all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force in remembrance of 9/11. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8642667
    VIRIN: 240911-M-AS577-1198
    Resolution: 7084x4725
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: USS BOXER, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT
    15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    7th Fleet
    9/11
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    PT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download