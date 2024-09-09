15th MEU NCOs Conduct 9/11 Memorial PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit run across the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), during a physical session training session in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula Sept. 11, 2024. The training was held for noncommissioned officers assigned to all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force in remembrance of 9/11. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)