15th MEU Reembarks USS Boxer from South Korea

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuver an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer through the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) after reembarking Boxer off the coast of South Korea Sept. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)