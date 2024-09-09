15th MEU Reembarks USS Boxer from South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, disembarks Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement Trucks attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, following a shore-to-ship movement to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of South Korea Sept. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez)