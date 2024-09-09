Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Reembarks USS Boxer from South Korea [Image 5 of 8]

    15th MEU Reembarks USS Boxer from South Korea

    USS BOXER, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, disembarks Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement Trucks attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, following a shore-to-ship movement to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of South Korea Sept. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 07:24
    Photo ID: 8642638
    VIRIN: 240910-M-LV870-1591
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: USS BOXER, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Reembarks USS Boxer from South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joseph Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    LCAC
    Korea
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    CLB 15

