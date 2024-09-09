MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea talks to recruits during "Pizza Night," their last night at Recruit Training Command (RTC), before graduating, September 4, 2024. MCPON Honea returned to Naval Station Great Lakes and RTC to conduct a site visit to assess the quality of life of the barracks, medical facilities housing and Navy exchange services command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)