MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea talks with Sailors at the United Service Organization (USO) Center at Naval Station Great Lakes, September 4, 2024. MCPON Honea returned to Naval Station Great Lakes and Recruit Training Command (RTC) to conduct a site visit to assess the quality of life of the barracks, medical facilities housing and Navy exchange services command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)
