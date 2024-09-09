Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. Their aerial videographer, Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston, flies around the formation to capture media. The jump was part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)