Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the POW/MIA flag at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)