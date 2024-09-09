Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the POW/MIA flag at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 19:00
Photo ID:
|8642294
VIRIN:
|240914-A-ID671-8170
Resolution:
|5483x3655
Size:
|2.26 MB
Location:
|LONDON, ONTARIO, CA
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
