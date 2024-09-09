Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes Josh Morgan on a tandem skydive at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. Morgan, the Mayor of the city of London, Ontario, went on the jump as part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)