    Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force [Image 4 of 14]

    Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

    LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes Josh Morgan on a tandem skydive at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. Morgan, the Mayor of the city of London, Ontario, went on the jump as part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Location: LONDON, ONTARIO, CA
    Golden Knights
    Ontario
    U.S. Army Parachute Team
    Soldiers
    Army
    Airshow London

