Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes Josh Morgan on a tandem skydive at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. Morgan, the Mayor of the city of London, Ontario, went on the jump as part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8642285
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-id671-1361
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, ONTARIO, CA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force [Image 14 of 14], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.