Navy Medicine inspires future medical professionals during first visit to Navajo Technical University

240913-N-EA601-1002 CROWNPOINT, N.M (Sept. 13, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Isiah Lizama, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix, and Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, a rheumatologist and Navy Medical Corps career planner at U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) and a 1998 graduate of the University of New Mexico, speaks with a student at the Navajo Technical University (NTU) during Albuquerque Navy Week, Sept. 13. O’Sullivan was a part of a Navy Medicine-led visit to NTU, the largest tribal college or university in the country, for the first time to discuss the U.S. Navy mission and career opportunities with students and leadership during the Navy Office of Community Outreach Navy Week program. (U.S. Navy photo by Jessica L. McNulty)