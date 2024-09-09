Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine inspires future medical professionals during first visit to Navajo Technical University [Image 3 of 5]

    Navy Medicine inspires future medical professionals during first visit to Navajo Technical University

    CROWNPOINT, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    240913-N-N1526-1002 CROWNPOINT, N.M (Sept. 13, 2024) Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, a rheumatologist and Navy Medical Corps career planner at U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), and Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, the director of public affairs and outreach and a special assistant to Navy Surgeon General and chief, BUMED, speak with students at Navajo Technical University (NTU) during Albuquerque Navy Week, Sept. 13. O’Sullivan and McNulty graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1998 and 2003, respectively, and were a part of a Navy Medicine-led visit to NTU, the largest tribal college or university in the country, for the first time to discuss the U.S. Navy mission and career opportunities with students and leadership during the Navy Office of Community Outreach Navy Week program. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8642229
    VIRIN: 240913-N-N1526-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 233.73 KB
    Location: CROWNPOINT, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Navy Medicine inspires future medical professionals during first visit to Navajo Technical University

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    Navy Medicine
    Community Outreach
    Recruiting and Retention
    Medical Careers

