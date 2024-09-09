Navy Medicine inspires future medical professionals during first visit to Navajo Technical University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240913-N-N1526-1001 CROWNPOINT, N.M. (Sept. 13, 2024) Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, the director of public affairs and outreach and a special assistant to the Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), and Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, a rheumatologist and Navy Medical Corps career planner at BUMED, pose for a photo at Navajo Technical University (NTU) during Albuquerque Navy Week, Sept. 13. O’Sullivan and McNulty graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1998 and 2003, respectively, and were a part of a Navy Medicine-led visit to NTU, the largest tribal college or university in the country, for the first time to discuss the U.S. Navy mission and career opportunities with students and leadership during the Navy Office of Community Outreach Navy Week program. (U.S. Navy photo)