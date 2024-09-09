Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy commissions USS New Jersey (SSN 796) [Image 10 of 11]

    Navy commissions USS New Jersey (SSN 796)

    MIDDLETOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240914-N-GR655-1337 MIDDLETOWN, – Cmdr. Steven Halle, commanding officer of USS New Jersey (SSN 796), delivers remarks during a commissioning ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey on September 14, 2024. New Jersey is the first fast attack submarine designed for a fully integrated male and female crew and is the third U.S. Navy ship named after the state of New Jersey, the most recent being the decorated battleship BB-62 which saw action during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. New Jersey and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 8, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8642170
    VIRIN: 240914-N-GR655-1337
    Resolution: 5142x3428
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy commissions USS New Jersey (SSN 796) [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commissioning
    submarine
    Earle
    USS New Jersey

