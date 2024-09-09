Navy commissions USS New Jersey (SSN 796)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240914-N-GR655-1337 MIDDLETOWN, – Cmdr. Steven Halle, commanding officer of USS New Jersey (SSN 796), delivers remarks during a commissioning ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey on September 14, 2024. New Jersey is the first fast attack submarine designed for a fully integrated male and female crew and is the third U.S. Navy ship named after the state of New Jersey, the most recent being the decorated battleship BB-62 which saw action during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. New Jersey and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 8, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)