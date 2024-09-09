Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing [Image 17 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing

    The 125th Fighter Wing hosted a change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Sept. 14, 2024. Outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. George Downs, relinquished command to incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, before Airmen, friends and family. As the former wing commander, Downs led the execution of the F-15 Federal Aerospace Control Alert mission, worldwide deployments supporting national objectives, and domestic operations as directed by the Governor. Elhihi is a former group commander at the 125th FW, and most recently served as the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 125th FW boasts over 1,600 military and civilian personnel, which includes six geographically-separated units located at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Patrick Space Force Base, MacDill Air Force Base, and Homestead Air Reserve Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 13:01
    Photo ID: 8642089
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-XV261-1179
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing
    Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Gurad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download