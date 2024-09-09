Change of command marks new dawn for 125th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 125th Fighter Wing hosted a change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Sept. 14, 2024. Outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. George Downs, relinquished command to incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, before Airmen, friends and family. As the former wing commander, Downs led the execution of the F-15 Federal Aerospace Control Alert mission, worldwide deployments supporting national objectives, and domestic operations as directed by the Governor. Elhihi is a former group commander at the 125th FW, and most recently served as the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 125th FW boasts over 1,600 military and civilian personnel, which includes six geographically-separated units located at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Patrick Space Force Base, MacDill Air Force Base, and Homestead Air Reserve Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)