    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Training [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Training

    SURUGA BAY, JAPAN

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240914-N-FC892-1407 SURUGA BAY, Japan (Sept. 14, 2024) Chief Select Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Lfetayo Bruns, right, from New Orleans, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) trains Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christopher Meraz, left, from Possaic, New Jersey, on scene leader responsibilities during a fire drill on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    LHA 6
    USS America
    flight deck firefighting

