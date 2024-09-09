USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240914-N-TW227-1113 SURAGA BAY, Japan (Sept. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) gather for a photo on the ship’s flight deck during Transport Exercise (TRANSPORTEX), Sept. 14. TRANSPORTEX is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise, further enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, enabling a combined rapid response force in the event of crisis or natural disaster. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)