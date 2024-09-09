Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo

    SURUGA BAY, JAPAN

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240914-N-SW005-1109 SURAGA BAY, Japan (Sept. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) gather for a photo on the ship’s flight deck as the ship passes Mt. Fuji during Transport Exercise (TRANSPORTEX), Sept. 14. TRANSPORTEX is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise, further enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, enabling a combined rapid response force in the event of crisis or natural disaster. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 08:13
    Photo ID: 8641950
    VIRIN: 240914-N-SW005-1109
    Resolution: 8102x4915
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: SURUGA BAY, JP
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PhotoEx
    Mount Fuji
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download