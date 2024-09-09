HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Clement, the Task Force Spartan field maintenance officer, and Spc. Jessica Hiers, an automated logistical specialist assigned to the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” stand for a photo after being recognized as HSC’s August noncommissioned officer and Soldier of the month in U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Clement and Hiers have shown a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)