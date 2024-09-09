Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in Exercise Kakadu 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    AUSTRALIA

    09.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a photo during a sports competition as a part of exercise Kakadu 2024 at Top End Indoor Sports Center, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 1st Class Patrick Mayer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in Exercise Kakadu 2024 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Australia
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Kakadu

