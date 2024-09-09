USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in Exercise Kakadu 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a photo during a sports competition as a part of exercise Kakadu 2024 at Top End Indoor Sports Center, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 1st Class Patrick Mayer)