USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in Exercise Kakadu 2024

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 13, 2024) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Michael Rodriguez Santos, from New York, mans a .50-caliber machine gun during a small craft action team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as part of exercise Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 13, 2024. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 00:28
|Photo ID:
|8641810
|VIRIN:
|240913-N-UA460-1188
|Location:
|TIMOR SEA
