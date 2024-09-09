Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa

Brazilian Marine Corps Commandant Adm. Carlos Chagas speaks to U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, after a military demonstration during the Brazilian Marines Corps infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 11, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)
