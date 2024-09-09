Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks with Brazilian Marine Corps Adm. Renato, commander of Doctrine and Training Command, during a visitor’s reception at the Brazilian Marine Corps’ infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 11, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)