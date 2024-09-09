Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brazilian Vice Adm. Renato Rangel Ferreira, commander of Doctrine & Training Command, speaks with Sgt. Maj. Edwin Mota, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, during a reception at the Brazilian Marines Corps infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 11, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)