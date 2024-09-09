Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, command sergeant major for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks with Brazilian Marines after arriving to the Brazilian Marines Corps infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 11, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)