Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa [Image 2 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa

    FORMOSA, GOIáS, BRAZIL

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, greets Brazilian Marine Corps Fleet Force Commander Adm. Roberto Rossatto after arriving to the Brazilian Marine Corps’ infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 11, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8641749
    VIRIN: 240911-M-AR635-1055
    Resolution: 5186x3462
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: FORMOSA, GOIáS, BR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Daniel Wetzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa
    Marine Forces South commander visits Brazilian Marine Corps’ Exercise Formosa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORSOUTH
    ADSUMUS
    MFSFormosa24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download