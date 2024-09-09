Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tempest Wind 24 | Philippines, U.S. maritime interdiction operation training [Image 24 of 24]

    Tempest Wind 24 | Philippines, U.S. maritime interdiction operation training

    BACUIT BAY, PHILIPPINES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Philippine National Police Maritime Group and Special Operations Command Armed Forces of the Philippines service members detain role players supporting a joint maritime interdiction operation scenario during exercise Tempest Wind 24 in Bacuit Bay, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2024. TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8641709
    VIRIN: 240827-N-SH698-2841
    Resolution: 8205x5470
    Size: 25.9 MB
    Location: BACUIT BAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PNP
    PCG
    SOCOM AFP
    IndoPacific SOF
    Tempest Wind 24

