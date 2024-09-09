Therapy dog in-training at resource fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newport News, Va. (September 12, 2024) A volunteer therapy dog in-training for the USO of Hampton Roads poses for a photo opportunity during a resource fair at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility. The resource fair was attended by Sailors who reside at the barracks along with Sailors who work in and around Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).