Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (September 12, 2024) A volunteer therapy dog in-training for the USO of Hampton Roads poses for a photo opportunity during a resource fair at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility. The resource fair was attended by Sailors who reside at the barracks along with Sailors who work in and around Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8641675
    VIRIN: 240912-N-TG517-5701
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Therapy dog in-training at resource fair [Image 12 of 12], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair
    Therapy dog in-training at resource fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Therapy Dog
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Resource Fair
    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download