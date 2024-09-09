USS Essex In-Port Operations

Capt. Russell Everitt, executive officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors newly assigned to Essex at command indoctrination, Sept. 10, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|09.10.2024
|09.13.2024 20:22
|8641667
|240910-N-GN902-1046
|4266x3296
|1.84 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
