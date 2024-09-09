Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Command Master Chief Charles Parker, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors newly assigned to Essex at command indoctrination, Sept. 10, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 20:22
    Photo ID: 8641664
    VIRIN: 240910-N-GN902-1008
    Resolution: 4025x2875
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

