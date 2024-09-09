USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Faren Brownglenn, assigned to amphibious assualt ship USS Essex (LHD 2), assesses Sailors during a damage control assessment onboard Essex Sept. 4, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)