Damage Controlman 3rd Class Faren Brownglenn, assigned to amphibious assualt ship USS Essex (LHD 2), assesses Sailors during a damage control assessment onboard Essex Sept. 4, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8641661
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-GN902-1189
|Resolution:
|4155x2770
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.