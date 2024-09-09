Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Proptoberfest: Phase Four, California [Image 5 of 7]

    Exercise Proptoberfest: Phase Four, California

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    A “Remove Before Flight” tag hangs from a C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, during a pre-flight maintenance check during Exercise Proptoberfest on Sept. 12, 2024, at San Diego, California. The joint training in Exercise Proptoberfest between the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing C-130s and the German Air Force A400Ms reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8641555
    VIRIN: 240912-Z-WA953-1166
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Exercise Proptoberfest: Phase Four, California [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Air National Guard
    Cooperation
    Interoperability
    German Air Force
    Exercise Proptoberfest

