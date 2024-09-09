Members of Weapons Platoon A Co. 1st Battalion 25th Marines, Marine Force Reserves review the steps to safely operate a M240G machine gun at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 13.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 15:37
|Photo ID:
|8641125
|VIRIN:
|240913-O-HX738-5857
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refreshing [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.