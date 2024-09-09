Six words to save a life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Terrance Grasty, a Preservation of the Force and Family representative embedded in the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida, shared the story of how a question from a close friend helped save his life. The illustration intends to highlight both sides of his story - from struggling with mental health to finding a new sense of meaning in helping others. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)