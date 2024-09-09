Terrance Grasty, a Preservation of the Force and Family representative embedded in the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida, shared the story of how a question from a close friend helped save his life. The illustration intends to highlight both sides of his story - from struggling with mental health to finding a new sense of meaning in helping others. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8640829
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-LD209-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Six words to save a life, by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.