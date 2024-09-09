Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Six words to save a life

    

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Terrance Grasty, a Preservation of the Force and Family representative embedded in the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida, shared the story of how a question from a close friend helped save his life. The illustration intends to highlight both sides of his story - from struggling with mental health to finding a new sense of meaning in helping others. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:20
    VIRIN: 240913-F-LD209-1001
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Six words to save a life, by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

    mental health
    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    suicide prevention month
    POTFF

