Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve Expands Electric Vehicle Charging, Microgrid Infrastructure in New Agreement

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Reserve Expands Electric Vehicle Charging, Microgrid Infrastructure in New Agreement

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    An electric vehicle gets a charge using one of the seven dual-port electric vehicle chargers available at Army Reserve-funded installation Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, CA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8640801
    VIRIN: 240501-A-KG026-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Expands Electric Vehicle Charging, Microgrid Infrastructure in New Agreement, by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Reserve Expands Electric Vehicle Charging, Microgrid Infrastructure in New Agreement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Sustainability
    Climate
    Electric Vehicles
    Energy Resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download