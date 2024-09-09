Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8640801 VIRIN: 240501-A-KG026-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.64 MB Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Reserve Expands Electric Vehicle Charging, Microgrid Infrastructure in New Agreement, by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.