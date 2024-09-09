Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ombudsman Appreciation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ombudsman Appreciation

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Command Master Chief Dave Matthews and Command Ombudsman for Naval Hospital Beaufort attended the Ombudsman Appreciation event at Joint Base Charleston.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8640732
    VIRIN: 240913-N-CQ135-2004
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 109.73 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsman Appreciation, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NH Beaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download