Date Taken: 09.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:43 Photo ID: 8640732 VIRIN: 240913-N-CQ135-2004 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 109.73 KB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ombudsman Appreciation, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.