    Vandenberg is a No Drone Zone

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg is a no drone zone. Help keep Vandenberg clear for launch and report any suspicious eyes in the skies! See something, say something.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8640678
    VIRIN: 240913-X-IN231-1001
    Resolution: 3399x2200
    Size: 869.23 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg is a No Drone Zone, by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Drones
    Say Something
    See Something
    Vandenberg SFB

