    Koch Awarded Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 5]

    Koch Awarded Legion of Merit

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Koch, Fleet Marine Officer, Unites States Fleet Forces Command is awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services by Mr. William Carty, executive director, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2024. Koch was presented with the award in thanks of his performance of his duties while stationed in Norfolk Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8640561
    VIRIN: 240913-M-CK709-1031
    Resolution: 7695x5133
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Legion of Merit
    Award
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT

