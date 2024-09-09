Koch Awarded Legion of Merit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Koch, Fleet Marine Officer, Unites States Fleet Forces Command is awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services by Mr. William Carty, executive director, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2024. Koch was presented with the award in thanks of his performance of his duties while stationed in Norfolk Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)