CNP Visits Naval Base Ventura County

POINT MUGU, Calif (Sept. 12, 2024) - Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman is greeted by Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), during a visit to Point Mugu and Port Hueneme Sept. 12, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|09.12.2024
|09.13.2024 11:13
|8640374
|240912-N-AS200-1082
|5568x3712
|8.73 MB
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
