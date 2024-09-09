Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP Visits Naval Base Ventura County [Image 1 of 2]

    CNP Visits Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif (Sept. 12, 2024) - Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman is greeted by Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), during a visit to Point Mugu and Port Hueneme Sept. 12, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    This work, CNP Visits Naval Base Ventura County [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

