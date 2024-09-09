Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the aviation program at Northland Career Center “pet a jet” and speak with U.S. Air Force Thunderbird maintainers about the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2024. “Pet a jet” is a community engagement effort on behalf of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to inspire students about aviation and the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)