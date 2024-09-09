Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students get to "pet a jet" with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 3 of 7]

    Students get to &quot;pet a jet&quot; with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Students from the aviation program at Northland Career Center “pet a jet” and speak with U.S. Air Force Thunderbird maintainers about the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2024. “Pet a jet” is a community engagement effort on behalf of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to inspire students about aviation and the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8640358
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-FP794-1034
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 481.58 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students get to "pet a jet" with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    ANG
    USAF
    community engagement

