    Promotion Ceremony, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando [Image 5 of 5]

    Promotion Ceremony, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.07.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Justice Bailey shakes hands with Sgt. Jordan Long, both assigned to Cherokee Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, following her promotion in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 7, 2024. The foundation of any organization is the people within it, making the importance of strong leaders essential for its success, regardless of the rank they hold. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8639940
    VIRIN: 240907-A-FQ717-2126
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

