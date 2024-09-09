Promotion Ceremony, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando

U.S. Army Capt. Theodore Page promotes Spc. Jordan Long, both assigned to Cherokee Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 7, 2024. The foundation of any organization is the people within it, making the importance of strong leaders essential for its success, regardless of the rank they hold. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)
