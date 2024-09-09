Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Hosts a Reception for Distinguished Visitors [Image 4 of 4]

    Emory S. Land Hosts a Reception for Distinguished Visitors

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 4, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, speaks with distinguished visitors during a reception on the mess decks of the ship during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 4. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    This work, Emory S. Land Hosts a Reception for Distinguished Visitors [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    HMAS Stirling
    AUKUS

