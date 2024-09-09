Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Australia Industry CEOs Tour USS Hawaii [Image 4 of 5]

    Western Australia Industry CEOs Tour USS Hawaii

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 29, 2024) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brett Bonds, center, gives a tour of Hawaii to industry CEOs of Western Australia as the ship is conducting a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 29. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro. Photo has been edited for security purposes.)

