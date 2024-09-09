SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, practice clearing a trench during a rehearsal before conducting a simulated assault with U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
